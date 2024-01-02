en English
Business

UCO Bank Incident Exposes Public Sector Banking Vulnerabilities in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
UCO Bank Incident Exposes Public Sector Banking Vulnerabilities in India

In a remarkable incident that raised eyebrows across the nation, UCO Bank, on November 15, 2023, disclosed a significant glitch in the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). This technological mishap led to a staggering Rs 820 crore being erroneously credited to account holders without the actual transfer of funds. By November 16, Rs 649 crore of the incorrectly credited amount was recovered, yet the incident highlighted a glaring vulnerability within the Indian public sector banking system.

(Read Also: RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Co-operative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities)

The Glitch: A Tech Oversight or a Governance Lapse?

The event sparked a nationwide dialogue about the preparedness, governance, and technology oversight within public sector banks (PSBs). It brought to light the persisting issues dating back to the Nayak Committee’s 2014 report on PSB governance. The report, which proposed essential changes such as eliminating dual control, enhancing board quality, and the formation of a Bank Investment Company, remains largely unimplemented. The incident at UCO Bank underscored the lack of specialized technology experience on the bank’s board and weak reconciliation processes, elements that were painfully evident as the problem persisted for three days.

Lapses in Fraud Monitoring and Skill Deficits

Further scrutiny of the situation revealed failures in fraud monitoring systems, underutilization of software due to skill deficits, and poor change management practices. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disclosed that around 14,000 account holders across seven private banks initiated over 850,000 IMPS transactions to UCO Bank accounts, some of which were exploited by account holders to withdraw funds. This revelation brought to focus the urgent need for knowledgeable bank employees to be involved in the ‘maker-checker’ process, rather than relying on vendor staff, especially in a 24×7 payment environment.

(Read Also: Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

A Call to Address Technological and Operational Shortcomings

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for PSBs to address their technological and operational shortcomings to prevent similar instances in the future. It emphasizes the need for comprehensive governance and technology oversight within these institutions. Also, it accentuates the urgent requirement for specialized technology experience on the bank’s board and robust reconciliation processes. More significantly, it underscores the need for the banking industry to invest in dedicated and skilled centralized fraud management teams and fortification of their security measures.

Business
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

