Business

UCO Bank Glitch: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Public Sector Banking

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
UCO Bank Glitch: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Public Sector Banking

In a major technological kerfuffle that has sent shockwaves through India’s public sector banking system, UCO Bank found itself in the throes of a glitch from November 10 to 13, 2023, resulting in the erroneous credit of hundreds of crores of rupees into bank accounts. The glitch, tied to transactions initiated via Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) by customers of other banks, led to credits in UCO Bank accounts without the actual transfer of funds.

Financial Aftermath and Recovery

The bank reported that out of the Rs 820 crore affected, Rs 649 crore was successfully recovered. Despite this, the incident has cast a glaring spotlight on the issues of governance within the public sector banking system. These issues largely surround the yet-to-be-implemented recommendations of the PJ Nayak Committee in 2014, which advocated for improving board quality, reducing government stakes in Public Sector Banks (PSBs), and enhancing technology expertise on boards.

Technology Oversight and Governance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognized the need for specialized technology oversight, a sentiment reiterated by the G Gopalakrishna Working Group’s 2011 report on Cyber Security. However, UCO Bank’s board seemed to be lacking significant technology experience. The fact that the glitch went undetected for several days suggests weak reconciliation processes, potentially worsened by the timing of the incident coinciding with a weekend and the Kali Puja festival.

Investigation and Mitigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped in to investigate whether the glitch was the result of authorized configuration changes or other factors. The incident has also unveiled the dire need for skilled fraud management teams in PSBs, better utilization of purchased software for fraud detection, and proper change management for software configurations. There are increasing calls for banks to invest significantly in technologies and skilled personnel to mitigate such risks in the future.

In related news, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has sought public consultation on draft amendments to the Key Principles of Governance in Financial Institutions. Furthermore, SAMA has launched a national program to enhance the skills of specialists in the banking sector, particularly in combating cyberfraud. Economists in Bangladesh have also stressed the importance of good governance in the banking sector for increasing investment, calling for a skilled workforce, inflation control, and addressing income and wealth inequality.

India


Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

