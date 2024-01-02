en English
Agriculture

UAE’s Ambitious Food Security Strategy: Agricultural Workforce and Agritech Investments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
UAE’s Ambitious Food Security Strategy: Agricultural Workforce and Agritech Investments

In a key move to strengthen its National Food Security Strategy and combat global food shortages, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has embarked on an ambitious journey to produce 50% of its consumed food locally by 2051. To realize this vision, the UAE is set to recruit agricultural workers from India, capitalizing on the robust bilateral ties between the two nations.

Recruitment Drive and Agritech Advancements

The UAE, motivated by Israel’s remarkable transformation of desert landscapes into fruitful farmland, plans to initially hire 20,000 workers from India. This is part of a larger goal to recruit two lakh agricultural workers. This initiative is backed by the UAE’s substantial investments in cutting-edge farming technologies and efforts to enhance soil fertility, led by Israeli scientists.

Despite hurdles, including minimal arable land, water scarcity, and desertification, the UAE has made significant strides in agritech. With a focus on indoor farming, precision agriculture, and agri inputs, the country is gradually building a resilient and sustainable food system.

World’s Largest Vertical Farm: A Technological Marvel

In collaboration with Emirates Airlines and Crop One Holdings, the UAE has unveiled Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm. This high-tech facility leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and minimizes human-plant contact to avert contamination. The farm is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to agricultural innovation and self-reliance.

Preparedness of Prospective Workers

The recruited workers from India are expected to possess basic English skills, agricultural experience, and a high school diploma. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will receive comprehensive training in new technologies and desert farming practices.

In conclusion, the UAE’s strategic move to bolster its food security through local production, technological advancements, and international collaborations, is a robust response to the global food crisis. This approach could well serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges.

Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

