UAE’s Ambitious Food Security Strategy: Agricultural Workforce and Agritech Investments

In a key move to strengthen its National Food Security Strategy and combat global food shortages, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has embarked on an ambitious journey to produce 50% of its consumed food locally by 2051. To realize this vision, the UAE is set to recruit agricultural workers from India, capitalizing on the robust bilateral ties between the two nations.

Recruitment Drive and Agritech Advancements

The UAE, motivated by Israel’s remarkable transformation of desert landscapes into fruitful farmland, plans to initially hire 20,000 workers from India. This is part of a larger goal to recruit two lakh agricultural workers. This initiative is backed by the UAE’s substantial investments in cutting-edge farming technologies and efforts to enhance soil fertility, led by Israeli scientists.

Despite hurdles, including minimal arable land, water scarcity, and desertification, the UAE has made significant strides in agritech. With a focus on indoor farming, precision agriculture, and agri inputs, the country is gradually building a resilient and sustainable food system.

World’s Largest Vertical Farm: A Technological Marvel

In collaboration with Emirates Airlines and Crop One Holdings, the UAE has unveiled Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm. This high-tech facility leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and minimizes human-plant contact to avert contamination. The farm is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to agricultural innovation and self-reliance.

Preparedness of Prospective Workers

The recruited workers from India are expected to possess basic English skills, agricultural experience, and a high school diploma. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will receive comprehensive training in new technologies and desert farming practices.

In conclusion, the UAE’s strategic move to bolster its food security through local production, technological advancements, and international collaborations, is a robust response to the global food crisis. This approach could well serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges.