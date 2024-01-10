en English
India

UAE President’s Visit to India: A Step Forward in Strategic Partnership

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
UAE President’s Visit to India: A Step Forward in Strategic Partnership

President Sheikh Mohamed of the UAE embarked on a working visit to India this Tuesday, received with open arms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The core goal of the president’s visit was to fortify the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, with an emphasis on fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

Aiming for Peace and Stability

Both leaders projected a united front, expressing their commitment to peace and stability. They mutually agreed on the importance of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent the conflict from escalating further. As a testament to their dedication to cooperation, an agreement was signed to enhance collaboration in two significant areas – healthcare and sustainable energy sectors.

Cultural Exchange and Economic Ties

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Modi took part in cultural exchanges, which included the viewing of a massive artwork bearing their portraits and a performance by a traditional arts group. A dinner in Sheikh Mohamed’s honor saw attendance from prominent UAE officials.

The president’s itinerary also encompassed the Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit, an international business event launched by Modi in 2003 to entice investment and promote Gujarat state. The UAE and India share robust strategic and economic ties, with the UAE standing as India’s third-largest trading partner.

Fruitful Economic Partnership

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) has almost doubled bilateral trade, and the two countries have settled on conducting trade in Indian rupees. In a reciprocal gesture, Modi is set to visit Abu Dhabi in February to inaugurate a Hindu temple and grace a community event.

India International Relations UAE
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

