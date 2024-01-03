en English
Twice-Sighted Leopard at Ponmudi Raises Alert; Wildlife Activity Increases

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Twice-Sighted Leopard at Ponmudi Raises Alert; Wildlife Activity Increases

On a crisp Wednesday morning, at approximately 7:15 am, a leopard was sighted for the second time within a week, near a government school in Ponmudi. This hill station and tourist destination, located around 60 kilometers away from Thiruvananthapuram, is situated at an altitude of 1,100 meters, and is a favored escape for locals from the bustling capital. The leopard was first noticed by a member of the school’s cooking staff, who promptly alerted the local residents.

Quick Response from Forest Officials

Upon receiving the alert, a team of forest officials was dispatched to the location. They conducted a meticulous search operation in the neighboring forest areas, but unfortunately, the elusive leopard remained out of sight. This sighting comes on the heels of a similar incident the previous Tuesday. A leopard was observed crossing a road near the Ponmudi police station around 8 am, sending ripples of alarm through the community.

Heightened Wildlife Activity

Interestingly, a recent survey conducted jointly by the forest departments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has revealed an increase in the number of wild animals in the forests of Wayanad, South, and North divisions. The survey, conducted from December 29 to 31, found an astonishing variety of wildlife, including 121 different species of birds. A total of 65 people from various research institutions participated in the survey, with 40 forest department officials aiding in the identification of the wildlife.

Regulating Human Movement in Wildlife Habitats

In a related development, the Madras High Court has directed the government to regulate the movement of devotees to Adhi Karuvannarayar temple, located in the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, during the full moon festival in February. This directive follows a public interest litigation petition filed with concerns for the well-being of wild animals. The authorities have proposed several regulatory measures, including restricting the number of vehicles entering the temple area to 100 per day and ensuring no use of crackers, which can distress the local wildlife.

India Wildlife
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

