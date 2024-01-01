en English
Automotive

TVS Motor Company Records 25% Sales Growth in December 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
TVS Motor Company Records 25% Sales Growth in December 2023

TVS Motor Company, a renowned Indian multinational motorcycle company, has reported a significant surge in its sales volume for December 2023. The company sold a total of 301,898 units, marking a 25% increase from December 2022 when it sold 242,012 units. This indicates a positive year-over-year growth for the company during the year-end period.

Impressive Growth Across Segments

TVS Motor reported a 33% growth in its domestic two-wheeler sales, selling 214,988 units in December 2023 compared to 161,369 units in the same period last year. Furthermore, the company’s motorcycle sales grew by 19%, and its scooter sales saw a significant surge of 34%. The company’s performance in the electric vehicle sector was also notable, selling 11,232 units of its iQube electric scooter.

Decline in Three-Wheeler Sales

Despite the overall positive performance, TVS Motor Company reported a decline in its three-wheeler sales for December 2023, decreasing from 14,346 units in December 2022 to 11,834 units. However, the company’s total exports saw a slight growth of 8%, reaching 85,391 units in December 2023.

Q3 Financial Year Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, the company witnessed a robust growth of 27% in two-wheeler sales with a total of 10.6 lakh units sold. Furthermore, the company’s electric two-wheeler sales experienced an exceptional growth of 65%. However, the company’s three-wheeler sales registered a slight dip, selling 0.38 lakh units as compared to 0.43 lakh units in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Automotive Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

