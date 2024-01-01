TVS Motor Company Records 25% Sales Growth in December 2023
TVS Motor Company, a renowned Indian multinational motorcycle company, has reported a significant surge in its sales volume for December 2023. The company sold a total of 301,898 units, marking a 25% increase from December 2022 when it sold 242,012 units. This indicates a positive year-over-year growth for the company during the year-end period.
Impressive Growth Across Segments
TVS Motor reported a 33% growth in its domestic two-wheeler sales, selling 214,988 units in December 2023 compared to 161,369 units in the same period last year. Furthermore, the company’s motorcycle sales grew by 19%, and its scooter sales saw a significant surge of 34%. The company’s performance in the electric vehicle sector was also notable, selling 11,232 units of its iQube electric scooter.
Decline in Three-Wheeler Sales
Despite the overall positive performance, TVS Motor Company reported a decline in its three-wheeler sales for December 2023, decreasing from 14,346 units in December 2022 to 11,834 units. However, the company’s total exports saw a slight growth of 8%, reaching 85,391 units in December 2023.
Q3 Financial Year Performance
During the third quarter of the current financial year, the company witnessed a robust growth of 27% in two-wheeler sales with a total of 10.6 lakh units sold. Furthermore, the company’s electric two-wheeler sales experienced an exceptional growth of 65%. However, the company’s three-wheeler sales registered a slight dip, selling 0.38 lakh units as compared to 0.43 lakh units in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
