Tulu Wikipedia Flourishes After 7 Years: Key Figures Drive Growth Amidst Call for Support

Seven years post-launch, Tulu Wikipedia has seen its content more than double, driven by a dedicated group of academics and language enthusiasts. Despite this remarkable growth, from over 1,000 articles at its inception in 2016 to now boasting over 2,100, the platform cries out for institutional support to sustain and amplify its development. U.B. Pavanaja, a pivotal figure in both Tulu and Kannada Wikipedia, alongside other notable contributors, stresses the need for enhanced backing.

Building a Digital Repository for Tulu

Tulu Wikipedia, initially incubated for eight years before going live in 2016, has become a crucial digital repository for the Tulu-speaking community. This initiative not only preserves the linguistic heritage of the Tulu language, spoken predominantly in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, but also makes it accessible to a global audience. With contributions from professionals and academics like Vishwanath Badikana and Kishore Kumar Rai Sheni, the platform now enriches Tulu culture and knowledge online.

Challenges and Opportunities

The journey of Tulu Wikipedia underscores the challenges faced by contributors in enhancing and updating the platform. Despite the commitment of its volunteer editors, the lack of institutional support, including from educational bodies like Mangalore University, hampers its potential expansion. The call for recognition of contributions to Tulu Wikipedia in academic performance indices highlights the need for a more supportive framework for vernacular language digital platforms.

Impact and Future Prospects

The growth of Tulu Wikipedia not only promotes the language but also serves as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in preserving cultural heritage. As contributors like Badikana push for Tulu's inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the platform's success could pave the way for greater recognition and support for Tulu and other low-resource languages. The future of Tulu Wikipedia, while promising, hinges on overcoming current challenges and securing the necessary support to continue its mission of linguistic and cultural preservation.