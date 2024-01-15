Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India’s Public Sector Reforms

On the frontlines of India’s public sector reforms, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), stands as a pivotal figure. His notable contributions in the successful completion of the sale of national carrier Air India and the initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) speak volumes about his impact on the Indian economy.

A Stalwart in Public Sector Reforms

Pandey, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 1987 batch of the Odisha cadre, assumed his role as the DIPAM Secretary in 2019. It was a critical time as India was gearing up for a second attempt at selling Air India. His leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to revised disinvestment targets and delays in planned sales.

A Diverse Portfolio of Experience

Holding a master’s degree in economics and an MBA, Pandey’s extensive background in administration is evident. He has held several key positions in both the Odisha state government and the central government. His roles have ranged from being the Executive Director at the Odisha State Finance Corporation, the Managing Director at the Odisha Small Industries Corporation, to the District Magistrate of Sambalpur district.

At the central level, Pandey’s career includes stints as a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, engagements with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and roles as Joint Secretary in the Planning Commission and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Future Endeavors

As the current DIPAM Secretary, Pandey is a key figure in the formulation of the interim Budget, set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. His continuing role in India’s public sector reforms exhibits the trust and responsibility vested in him by the government and his commitment to the nation’s economic progress.