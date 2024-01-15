en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India’s Public Sector Reforms

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India’s Public Sector Reforms

On the frontlines of India’s public sector reforms, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), stands as a pivotal figure. His notable contributions in the successful completion of the sale of national carrier Air India and the initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) speak volumes about his impact on the Indian economy.

A Stalwart in Public Sector Reforms

Pandey, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 1987 batch of the Odisha cadre, assumed his role as the DIPAM Secretary in 2019. It was a critical time as India was gearing up for a second attempt at selling Air India. His leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to revised disinvestment targets and delays in planned sales.

A Diverse Portfolio of Experience

Holding a master’s degree in economics and an MBA, Pandey’s extensive background in administration is evident. He has held several key positions in both the Odisha state government and the central government. His roles have ranged from being the Executive Director at the Odisha State Finance Corporation, the Managing Director at the Odisha Small Industries Corporation, to the District Magistrate of Sambalpur district.

At the central level, Pandey’s career includes stints as a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, engagements with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and roles as Joint Secretary in the Planning Commission and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Future Endeavors

As the current DIPAM Secretary, Pandey is a key figure in the formulation of the interim Budget, set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. His continuing role in India’s public sector reforms exhibits the trust and responsibility vested in him by the government and his commitment to the nation’s economic progress.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its Chief Economists Outlook report for 2024, painting a somewhat bleak picture of the global economy. Over half of the chief economists surveyed anticipate a weakening global economy, spurred by tight financial conditions, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Uneven Growth and
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan's Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024
3 mins ago
Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan's Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability
20 seconds ago
Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability
New Leadership at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha: Malte Budde Appointed as General Manager
27 seconds ago
New Leadership at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha: Malte Budde Appointed as General Manager
Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating
36 seconds ago
Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
10 seconds
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
12 seconds
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
31 seconds
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
35 seconds
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
51 seconds
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
54 seconds
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
58 seconds
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
2 mins
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
2 mins
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app