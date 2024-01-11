TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy Spearheads Sankranti Preparations at Chandragiri Temple

As the auspicious festival of Sankranti draws near, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy has taken the reins of the preparations at the revered Chandragiri Sri Mulasthan Ellamma Temple. The event, which is scheduled to take place from January 14th to 18th, is being meticulously planned to ensure a dignified and seamless experience for the devotees.

Review Meeting for Sankranti Preparations

In a comprehensive review meeting with the temple governing body and representatives from various departments, Mohit Reddy underscored the importance of effective arrangements. He stressed on the need for robust security measures, continuous sanitation work, efficient distribution of prasads, and an uninterrupted power supply. The Chairman’s focus was on maintaining the sanctity of the event while ensuring the convenience of the devotees.

Call for Cooperation and Coordination

Reddy called upon all departmental officials to work in unison for the successful organization of the Sankranti celebrations. He emphasized the importance of each department’s role in ensuring a smooth and memorable event. Moreover, he sought the cooperation of the devotees and the public in adhering to the arrangements and protocols.

Inspection of Ongoing Construction and Festivities

During his visit to the temple, Mohit Reddy was facilitated with darshan arrangements by the temple priests. He also inspected ongoing construction work at the temple and insisted on their swift completion. The festivities planned for the celebrations include darshan of deities on different vahana (vehicles) each day, culminating with Vasantotsavam and Tototsavam. The TTD will present a saree to the deity as a part of the grand celebrations.