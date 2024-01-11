en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy Spearheads Sankranti Preparations at Chandragiri Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy Spearheads Sankranti Preparations at Chandragiri Temple

As the auspicious festival of Sankranti draws near, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy has taken the reins of the preparations at the revered Chandragiri Sri Mulasthan Ellamma Temple. The event, which is scheduled to take place from January 14th to 18th, is being meticulously planned to ensure a dignified and seamless experience for the devotees.

Review Meeting for Sankranti Preparations

In a comprehensive review meeting with the temple governing body and representatives from various departments, Mohit Reddy underscored the importance of effective arrangements. He stressed on the need for robust security measures, continuous sanitation work, efficient distribution of prasads, and an uninterrupted power supply. The Chairman’s focus was on maintaining the sanctity of the event while ensuring the convenience of the devotees.

Call for Cooperation and Coordination

Reddy called upon all departmental officials to work in unison for the successful organization of the Sankranti celebrations. He emphasized the importance of each department’s role in ensuring a smooth and memorable event. Moreover, he sought the cooperation of the devotees and the public in adhering to the arrangements and protocols.

Inspection of Ongoing Construction and Festivities

During his visit to the temple, Mohit Reddy was facilitated with darshan arrangements by the temple priests. He also inspected ongoing construction work at the temple and insisted on their swift completion. The festivities planned for the celebrations include darshan of deities on different vahana (vehicles) each day, culminating with Vasantotsavam and Tototsavam. The TTD will present a saree to the deity as a part of the grand celebrations.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
In a commendable achievement, Noida has been declared the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh, securing the first position within the state according to the latest Swachh Bharat rankings. The city has made significant strides in waste management and cleanliness standards, scoring a perfect 100% in doorstep waste collection, though falling short in waste segregation at
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
25 mins ago
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
42 mins ago
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
14 mins ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
18 mins ago
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
22 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
3 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
4 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
5 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
7 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
8 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
8 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
9 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
9 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
10 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app