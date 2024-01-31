TU/e Researcher Unveils Inequalities in Energy Transitions and Climate Change Impact

In a groundbreaking research endeavor, Natascha van Bommel, a researcher at TU/e, has delved into the complex landscape of energy transitions. She seeks to unravel how these transitions can address injustices in energy access and the distribution of negative consequences, such as climate change. Her Ph.D. research, conducted as part of the MUSE GRIDS project, aspires to organize energy generation and transition in a fair manner.

Unveiling the Fairness of Energy Transitions

Van Bommel's research is multifaceted, comprising theoretical exploration of the fairness of energy transitions, analyses of European energy communities, and empirical studies on enhancing energy access in the Sundarbans region of India. Her findings provide a comprehensive insight into the dynamics of energy transition. She reveals that a rapid energy transition does not inevitably lead to more inequality, but warns that long-term social inequality could emerge from a slow transition.

European Energy Communities and Regulatory Conflicts

The research highlights that not everyone has access to energy communities in Europe due to regulatory conflicts and the potential risks associated with decentralization without appropriate policy support. These findings underscore the necessity for a holistic approach when considering the impact on the entire energy system.

Field Research in Sundarbans and Personal Experience

Van Bommel's field research in the Sundarbans region of India painted a vivid picture of the local challenges. Despite new access to electricity, the region's resilience to climate change remains low due to unreliable infrastructure. In a personal capacity, Van Bommel is a member of an energy community in Eindhoven, where she is actively involved in establishing a communal heating system. This experience has given her a firsthand understanding of the need for inclusive decisions in energy policies to ensure fairness.

As we navigate the intricate pathways of energy transition, Van Bommel's research is a beacon, illuminating the need for fairness, inclusivity, and a robust understanding of the local context. Her work echoes the urgency of addressing sustainable living goals, not only through policy and research but also through personal participation in energy community projects.