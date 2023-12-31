en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:41 am EST
TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video

In a shocking incident, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a passenger were embroiled in a heated altercation on a railway platform in Madhya Pradesh, India. The clash, which rapidly escalated to physical violence, was captured in a video that has since gone viral on multiple social media channels, garnering widespread attention.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in Jabalpur, a bustling city in the heart of India. The video depicts a TTE and a passenger in a fierce scuffle, with both individuals appearing to be equally engaged in the conflict. Despite the public setting and the potential for harm, bystanders appear to be more interested in recording the incident than intervening.

No Legal Action Initiated

Despite the viral nature of the video and the public outcry it has sparked, local law enforcement has reported that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident. A senior police officer spoke to the press, stating that they have not received any reports from the individuals involved in the fight. As such, no legal action has been taken.

Public Reaction and Investigation

The video has sparked a flurry of discussions among netizens, with many expressing concern over the lack of decorum and the potential for violence in public spaces. However, the absence of an official complainant means that no legal action has been initiated. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has, nonetheless, started an investigation into the matter.

0
Crime India Law Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

By Safak Costu

Kharadar Police Busts 'Lone Wolf' Extortionist, Unveils Shocking Tactics

By Mazhar Abbas

Grim Discovery in Mumbai's Aarey Forest: Possible Leopard Poaching Unearthed

By Rafia Tasleem

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme ...
heart comment 0
Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

By Ebenezer Mensah

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare
The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

By Mazhar Abbas

The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
23 seconds
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
1 min
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
1 min
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
2 mins
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
2 mins
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
3 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
4 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
5 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
7 mins
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
22 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app