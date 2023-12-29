TSSC Sets Ambitious Target to Train 150K Candidates in Telecom and Emerging Technologies

In an ambitious stride towards bridging the demand-supply gap in India’s telecom workforce, the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has unveiled plans to train and place over 150,000 candidates in the telecom sector and its allied emerging technologies during the financial year 2025. This initiative is a robust response to the escalating demand for skilled, unskilled, and reskilled workers, particularly driven by the integration of telecom with other technology sectors and the advent of 5G technology.

The Unfolding Telecom Landscape

India’s telecom industry plays a significant role in the country’s economy, contributing 6.5% of the nation’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow. With the integration of telecom with other technology sectors and the advent of 5G technology, the demand for skilled workforce has witnessed an upsurge. By 2027, India is projected to account for 11% of global 5G subscriptions. Bearing witness to the changing landscape, TSSC focuses on empowering the youth, especially those hailing from tier II, III cities, and rural areas, with digital and core telecom and technical skills.

Strategies Towards Bridging the Gap

In a bid to bridge the demand-supply gap in the telecom workforce by 2030, TSSC has laid out strategic steps for reskilling and targeted hiring in smaller cities and among university graduates. To support this goal, TSSC has engaged in numerous skill development initiatives, including those under the government’s Skill India mission and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0).

A Global Outreach: PMKVY 4.0 and TelcoJobs

The government’s fourth phase of PMKVY has a global outlook, focusing on preparing the youth for international job opportunities and establishing 30 Skill India International Centres nationwide. Complementing this, the TelcoJobs platform has been instrumental in connecting over 250,000 job seekers with more than 2,300 employers in the telecom sector, thereby providing a seamless recruitment process in the telecom sector.