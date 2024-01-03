TSRTC Weighs Options to Address Bus Occupancy Surge Following Maha Lakshmi Scheme

In an effort to address the challenges following the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, a free bus travel initiative for women, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is contemplating various strategies. The scheme has led to a significant influx of female commuters, resulting in a 20% increase in bus occupancy. This increase has, in turn, created difficulties for other passenger demographics, particularly men, the elderly, and students, in finding seats on buses.

Impact of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme

Since the introduction of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, the female passenger ratio has escalated from 69% to 89%, with daily women passengers surging from an estimated 12-14 lakh to 30 lakh. This dramatic increase has inadvertently led to some male commuters opting for private vehicles over public buses, as the high occupancy rates reduce the likelihood of finding a seat.

Proposed Solutions by TSRTC

In response to these issues, the TSRTC, under the guidance of its Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, is considering a range of measures. These include the possibility of reserving seats for men, earmarking seats for the elderly and students, and even potentially operating ‘Men’s Special’ buses during specific times. Furthermore, adjustments to routes and introducing reservations are also on the table to ensure fair accommodation for all passengers, irrespective of gender.

Limitations and Constraints

However, the implementation of these proposed solutions is not without its challenges. The idea of running special buses for men, for instance, is constrained by the current fleet limitations. This has necessitated a careful review of all proposals, ensuring that the solutions devised are both practical and effective in addressing the current situation.