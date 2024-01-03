en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

TSRTC Weighs Options to Address Bus Occupancy Surge Following Maha Lakshmi Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
TSRTC Weighs Options to Address Bus Occupancy Surge Following Maha Lakshmi Scheme

In an effort to address the challenges following the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, a free bus travel initiative for women, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is contemplating various strategies. The scheme has led to a significant influx of female commuters, resulting in a 20% increase in bus occupancy. This increase has, in turn, created difficulties for other passenger demographics, particularly men, the elderly, and students, in finding seats on buses.

Impact of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme

Since the introduction of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, the female passenger ratio has escalated from 69% to 89%, with daily women passengers surging from an estimated 12-14 lakh to 30 lakh. This dramatic increase has inadvertently led to some male commuters opting for private vehicles over public buses, as the high occupancy rates reduce the likelihood of finding a seat.

Proposed Solutions by TSRTC

In response to these issues, the TSRTC, under the guidance of its Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, is considering a range of measures. These include the possibility of reserving seats for men, earmarking seats for the elderly and students, and even potentially operating ‘Men’s Special’ buses during specific times. Furthermore, adjustments to routes and introducing reservations are also on the table to ensure fair accommodation for all passengers, irrespective of gender.

Limitations and Constraints

However, the implementation of these proposed solutions is not without its challenges. The idea of running special buses for men, for instance, is constrained by the current fleet limitations. This has necessitated a careful review of all proposals, ensuring that the solutions devised are both practical and effective in addressing the current situation.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an issue he deems as unfair in the distribution of tax devolution to Karnataka. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the state’s portion of taxes has been on a downward trend, causing a significant deficit in the state’s income. Despite Kannadigas contributing a substantial
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th
20 mins ago
Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
22 mins ago
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For 'Triple Talaq' in Landmark Ruling
3 mins ago
Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For 'Triple Talaq' in Landmark Ruling
Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects
4 mins ago
Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
13 mins ago
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
16 seconds
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
18 seconds
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
2 mins
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
2 mins
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
2 mins
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
2 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
3 mins
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
3 mins
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
38 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
39 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
59 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app