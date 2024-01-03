en English
Agriculture

Truck Operators’ Strike Disrupts Supply Chain in Jaipur

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Truck Operators’ Strike Disrupts Supply Chain in Jaipur

In an act of defiance against a newly proposed law tackling hit-and-run incidents, truck operators in Jaipur have brought the city to a standstill. The demonstration, known as ‘Chakka-Jaam,’ has led to a significant disruption in the supply chain of fruits and vegetables at Muhana Mandi, a major wholesale market. On Tuesday, the market witnessed a severe dip in supplies, receiving only about a quarter of its usual daily intake. The standstill has frozen supplies from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, leading to a complete halt in fruit deliveries and a significant scarcity of vegetables.

Impact on the Market

Wholesale traders are bracing themselves for a potential shortage and subsequent escalation in prices if the strike prolongs. The situation has been further aggravated by panic buying, with retailers rapidly depleting the limited stock available by Tuesday afternoon. Shiv Shankar Sharma, a trader from the market, expressed his concern over the drastic reduction in vegetable supply from surrounding areas and the potential repercussions of an extended strike.

Traders Express Concern

Mahesh Hardasani, a fruit trader, shared his worries about his pre-booked stock running dry if the strike continues. Another trader, Abdul Sagir, highlighted the surge in demand from retailers who are doubling their usual orders in anticipation of a looming shortage. The strike has not only affected the supply of fruits and vegetables but has also interrupted the supply of milk to Mumbai, leading to a shortage for consumers, including local retailers, big hoteliers, restaurants, schools, and offices. Fuel supplies are also under threat, causing long queues at petrol pumps.

Protest Against New Law

The truck operators have called the strike in protest against the new Motor Vehicles Act rules, which have been widely criticized by various political leaders and transport organizations. The new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been the primary trigger for the national disruption in the supply of fruits and vegetables. The strike has resulted not only in a shortage of imported fruits and a decrease in vegetable supplies from Maharashtra, Kolkata, and Karnataka but also an increase in vegetable prices in the Azadpur mandi. While petrol supply in Delhi has remained normal so far, a shortage is possible if the strike continues, affecting even more aspects of daily life.

Agriculture Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

