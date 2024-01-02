Truck Drivers’ Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra

A nationwide strike organized by the All India Motor Transport Congress has resulted in a panic-driven scramble for fuel in Maharashtra, as supplies run dangerously low. The protests, instigated by truck drivers in Thane and other areas, have resulted in substantial queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur, Thane, Jalgaon, and Dhulia, and have caused widespread disruptions in the supply of essentials, including petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders.

Government Concerned Over Fuel Supply

The Maharashtra government has expressed concern over the impact of the strike on the supply of essential commodities and has instructed police to ensure uninterrupted supply. The state-level coordinator for the oil industry has called for interventions to resolve the ongoing deadlock, as the strike by truck drivers and petroleum product transporters has impeded the operation of dispatching LPG cylinders to the market.

Protests Turn Violent

Protests against the new hit-and-run law have turned violent in some areas, with truck drivers blocking traffic, hurling stones at police, and attacking officers. Scenes of violence have been reported in Navi Mumbai and Raigad district, and in Punjab, almost all petrol pumps in Amritsar have run out of fuel due to panic buying. The situation is becoming critical in Nashik and Mumbai, as some petrol pumps have already run out of stock.

Long Queues and Fuel Shortages

Truck drivers across various states in India have protested against the new hit and run provision in the penal law, leading to long queues at petrol pumps. These protests have resulted in the shutdown of several petrol pumps and have negatively impacted the transportation of goods. Tanker drivers in Nashik district, home to fuel depots, have stopped work, leading to fuel shortages in the area. The introduction of the new law could lead to severe punishment for drivers involved in hit-and-run accidents.