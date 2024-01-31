Triveni Glass Faces Steep Downfall in Q3 FY24 Financial Performance

In an alarming financial turn of events, Triveni Glass, a key player in the glass manufacturing industry, disclosed a drastic decline in its Q3 FY24 performance on January 29, 2024. The company's financial health appears to be in dire straits, as evidenced by an 85.98% YoY decrease in topline and profit. This troubling trend, unfortunately, is not new, as the company's revenue and profit had already taken a hit in the previous quarter, with an 89.05% fall.

Financial Highlights and Concerns

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight reduction of 9.33% compared to the previous quarter. However, a stark increase of 64.11% was observed when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, raising questions about the company's expense management. The operating income, another significant financial measure, also registered a decrease. It dropped by 6.77% q-o-q and 32.82% YoY, further adding to the company's financial woes.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Triveni Glass's stock performance has been a mixed bag. Over the last week, the company's stock recorded a negative return of -5.43%. However, over the last six months and YTD, the company's stock has shown resilience with positive returns of 76.01% and 79.04% respectively. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹40.65 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹35.76 and ₹15.71 respectively.

Discrepancies in Financial Reporting

The detailed financials hold no data for total revenue, which raises eyebrows about the company's financial reporting. Furthermore, the company's operating income and net income before taxes for Q3 FY24 are reported at negative ₹0.59 crore and ₹0.16 crore respectively. This paints a concerning picture of Triveni Glass's financial standing and calls for a thorough scrutiny of its financial practice.

In sum, Triveni Glass's alarming Q3 FY24 financial performance raises serious concerns about the company's future. With falling profits, increasing expenses, and questionable financial reporting, it remains to be seen how the company will navigate through these trying times.