India

Triund Trekking Fees Slashed by 50% by Himachal Pradesh Government

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In a recent announcement, the Himachal Pradesh Government has significantly reduced the fees charged for tourists trekking to Triund in Dharamsala. This move is in response to directives from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the consequent implementation by the Forest Department.

A Welcome Change for Tourists and Trekking Businesses

The popular trekking route will now see a 50% discount on both entry and tenting fees. This means that the entry fee for the Triund trek has been slashed from Rs 200 to Rs 100 per person per day. Correspondingly, the tenting fee accommodating two persons has been cut down from Rs 1,100 to Rs 550. In addition to these discounts, registered local guides associated with the recognised Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Operators will be exempted from any fees, in accordance with the HP Misc Adventure Activities Rules of 2021.

Addressing Local Stakeholders’ Concerns

The fee reduction comes as a response to worries expressed by local trekking businesses and hotel associations in Dharamsala. These stakeholders argued that the tax previously imposed caused a significant decrease in the number of trekkers and budget tourists visiting the area. The fees were initially introduced by the Ecotourism Society in December of the previous year, with a check post established at Gallu to facilitate collection.

Regulations and Reactions

In November, the society decided to limit the number of daily visitors to 400 and allowed only 40 tourists to stay overnight at the Triund summit, permitting only 20 tents. These regulations were met with opposition from local adventure tourism stakeholders and hoteliers, who also voiced complaints about the lack of basic amenities like water and e-toilets at Triund.

The revised fees, aimed at making Himachal Pradesh a more affordable and attractive destination for adventure enthusiasts, are expected to revive tourism and address the concerns raised by the local community.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

