en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan

The Tripura government, in a concerted bid to address the mounting energy demands and environmental concerns, is set to launch the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) by late February, according to insider sources. This ambitious plan, conceived in collaboration with Green Tea, Deloitte, and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, aspires to bridge the projected 100 MW power demand surge by 2030 while simultaneously reducing the state’s reliance on gas-based power plants.

SEEAP: A Step Towards Sustainable Energy

The SEEAP stands as a beacon of hope in the quest for sustainable energy solutions. The plan, which is still under wraps, is expected to unveil specific targets for carbon emission reduction, marking a significant step in Tripura’s environmental responsibility agenda. In a world increasingly plagued by climate change, this initiative symbolizes a paradigm shift towards responsible and sustainable energy consumption.

Reducing Dependence on Conventional Energy Sources

In the face of escalating power demands, the SEEAP aims to explore alternative energy sources and reduce the state’s dependence on conventional, non-renewable sources. This is a crucial component of the plan, as it aligns with global efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of energy production and consumption, thereby contributing to the broader goal of climate change mitigation.

Energy Conservation: A Collective Responsibility

Debashis Sarkar, the Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL), underscored the importance of energy conservation and the crucial role of awareness initiatives. According to Sarkar, as Tripura’s economy expands, it is imperative to instill effective energy efficiency measures. This approach would help strike a balance between development and environmental sustainability, ultimately ensuring a harmonious coexistence between human progress and the natural world.

0
Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
10 mins ago
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
The Ciboney Group, once a resort business, is on the threshold of a significant transformation. Under the new ownership of the Wiltshire Group, it is repositioning itself as Innovative Energy Group Limited (IEG), turning its sights to the energy sector. This rebranding mirrors the company’s fresh focus on innovation and energy, promising a dynamic shift
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
58 mins ago
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
2 hours ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
Unlocking Energy Savings: The Key Lies in Your Appliances
31 mins ago
Unlocking Energy Savings: The Key Lies in Your Appliances
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
39 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
Scotland's Health Secretary Accused of Betraying Grangemouth Refinery Workers
55 mins ago
Scotland's Health Secretary Accused of Betraying Grangemouth Refinery Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
18 seconds
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
23 seconds
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
23 seconds
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
40 seconds
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
42 seconds
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
49 seconds
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
53 seconds
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
55 seconds
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
59 seconds
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app