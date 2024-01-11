en English
Business

Tripura Finance Minister Asserts State’s Strong Fiscal Health Amid Rising Debt

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Tripura Finance Minister Asserts State's Strong Fiscal Health Amid Rising Debt

In the wake of concerns over Tripura’s growing debt, the state’s Finance Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, has asserted the state’s robust fiscal health. Despite inheriting a loan burden of Rs. 12,903 crore in 2018 from the previous Left Front Government, the current BJP-led government maintains a strong fiscal condition.

Debt Increases, but under Favorable Terms

By March of the previous year, the debt had risen to Rs. 21,687 crore. However, Singha Roy emphasized that most of the additional Rs. 8,784 crore borrowed was secured under favorable terms. A large portion of the borrowed sum is interest-free and on long-term repayment schedules, with the exception of the NABARD loan carrying a 5.25 percent interest rate.

Adherence to FRBM Guidelines

Singha Roy was quick to point out that the loans were within the limits set by the Centre, adhering to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) guidelines. These guidelines dictate borrowing based on the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The current government’s borrowing stands at 2.54 percent of GSDP, significantly lower than the previous Left Front government’s 4.74 percent, which was in violation of the FRBM guidelines.

Justification for Borrowing

The finance minister justified the borrowing by indicating that the state budget had increased significantly. Revenue realization saw a substantial rise of 77.64 percent from 2018 to 2022-23. This increase in revenue, according to Singha Roy, is a testament to the government’s effective management of its budget, even amidst the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

However, not everyone agrees with the finance minister’s optimistic outlook. Opposition member Animesh Debbarma criticized the state government for the rising debt, suggesting that development funded by debt is not genuine progress. Despite the criticism, the finance minister remains steadfast in his defense of the state’s fiscal policies, maintaining that the state’s financial position remains strong and stable.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

