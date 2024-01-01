en English
India

Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends Kalpataru Utsav, Reinforcing Commitment to Cultural Heritage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, graced the Kalpataru Utsav, a cultural festival of great significance in Agartala, underlining the festival’s importance and the state’s commitment to safeguard and promote its rich cultural heritage. Kalpataru Utsav is a celebration deeply rooted in the life of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a revered saint and mystic of 19th-century Bengal, whose divine blessings on his followers on January 1, 1886, gave birth to the tradition of observing Kalpataru Day.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The event, attended by political figures, spiritual leaders, and local residents, serves as a manifestation of the region’s cultural diversity and religious fervor. The participation of the state’s Chief Minister, Manik Saha, highlights the government’s dedication to preserving the state’s heritage, fostering unity among its diverse populace, and promoting interfaith dialogue.

Significance of Kalpataru Utsav

Kalpataru Utsav is more than merely a cultural event; it’s a day of spiritual rejuvenation for devotees who gather to pray and seek blessings for a prosperous and fulfilling year ahead. The festival is marked by various religious ceremonies, cultural programs, and community feasts, encapsulating the spirit of unity, faith, and shared cultural identity.

Another Cultural Pillar: Kharchi Puja

While discussing the cultural richness of Tripura, one must mention the Kharchi Puja festival, a seven-day-long event marked by the worship of 14 deities, colorful marquees, religious rites, and the chanting of mantras. This festival, too, enjoys the support of the Tripura government, reinforcing its commitment to the preservation of cultural and religious traditions that form an integral part of the region’s identity.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

