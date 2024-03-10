Tripura CM Inaugurates Maharaja Bir Bikram Statue, Eyes International Flights at MBB Airport

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 10, 2024, marked a significant day in the state's history by unveiling a bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at MBB Airport, Agartala, and announcing future plans for the airport's expansion to accommodate international flights. This initiative not only pays homage to the 'Architect of Modern Tripura' but also sets the stage for enhancing the state's connectivity and economic development.

Historical Legacy and Modern Aspirations

The unveiling of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's statue, a five-foot-long bronze piece crafted by artists from Tripura Government College of Art and Craft, underscores the enduring legacy of the last king of the Manikya dynasty. Born on August 19, 1908, and reigning until May 17, 1947, the Maharaja's contributions to the socio-economic and educational landscape of Tripura are celebrated. Chief Minister Saha, alongside state dignitaries, emphasized the importance of remembering such figures who have shaped the state's trajectory.

Path to Enhanced Connectivity

In addition to commemorating Tripura's past, Chief Minister Manik Saha outlined plans for the future, particularly the introduction of international flight services at MBB Airport. This move, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, aims to transform Agartala into a key hub for regional connectivity. The state government's commitment to improving infrastructure and communication systems was evident as approximately Rs 35 lakh was invested in the statue's creation and installation, symbolizing a bridge between Tripura's rich heritage and its modern ambitions.

Implications for Tripura's Future

The dual announcement of honoring a historical figure and expanding airport services paints a promising picture for Tripura's development. By fostering better connectivity, the state aspires to attract more tourists, business opportunities, and ultimately, drive socioeconomic progress. The strategic location of MBB Airport, coupled with the government's efforts to launch international flights, positions Tripura as a potential gateway to Southeast Asia, aligning with broader national objectives to strengthen ties with neighboring countries.

As Tripura stands on the cusp of a new era of growth, the initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Manik Saha reflect a deep respect for the past combined with a forward-looking vision. The statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at MBB Airport symbolizes not only a tribute to a visionary leader but also the state's aspirations to carve out a prominent place in India's future narrative.