Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Champions Innovation and Values at 51st State-Level Science Exhibition

In a vigorous stride towards fostering innovation in education, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the 51st State-Level 'Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani' on February 2, 2024. The exhibition, organized by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at MTB Girls' H.S. School, showcased the state's commitment to encourage students in the fields of science, technology, and innovation.

Science and Innovation: A Catalyst for Development

During his address, Dr. Saha emphasized that science and technology play a pivotal role in the development of a nation or state. Underlining the importance of science exhibitions in nurturing students' innovative ideas, he articulated how these platforms could kindle curiosity and foster inventiveness among the young minds. The event witnessed the presentation of 40 science models from across the state's districts, each reflecting the theme 'Science and Technology for Society'.

Nurturing Human Values and Patriotism

Alongside the focus on scientific advancements, Dr. Saha accentuated the need to instill human values and patriotism in students. He urged the youth to engage in innovative work that benefits society, emphasizing that education is not merely the acquisition of knowledge but also the development of character and social responsibility. The Chief Minister recognized the indispensable role of teachers in shaping students' futures and motivating them to strive for excellence.

The New Landscape of Education

Commenting on the changing educational landscape, Dr. Saha noted the importance of modern subjects in school curricula and the implementation of the new National Education Policy in the state. He also highlighted the significance of digitization in governance, citing the introduction of the e-cabinet system and the launch of e-office for transparent administration. The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including SCERT Director NC Sharma and Director of Elementary Education Subhashis Bandyopadhyay.