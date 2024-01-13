en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Trichy-Chennai National Highway Shut Down: Overbridge Damage Sparks Traffic Chaos

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Trichy-Chennai National Highway Shut Down: Overbridge Damage Sparks Traffic Chaos

The Trichy-Chennai National Highway, a crucial lifeline connecting two major southern Indian cities, has been brought to an abrupt halt. Damage to a railway overbridge near Ponmalai Railway Station has necessitated immediate closure and instigated a wave of chaos and disruption.

Impact on Traffic and Transportation

The highway’s closure has sparked significant traffic jams, leading to a domino effect of delays and disruptions. The district administration, in collaboration with the police, has announced traffic diversions in an attempt to mitigate the situation. However, the impact is palpable. The sudden shutdown has thrown several businesses and daily commuters into a state of disarray, challenging the pressures of connectivity and commerce.

Repair Work: A Race Against Time

The estimated duration for the completion of repairs is approximately one month. During this period, the highway will remain closed, causing a ripple effect on the transport schedules and lives of those relying on this route. To expedite the process, a team from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has been engaged. They are tasked with assessing the damage accurately and suggesting effective remedial measures.

The Aftermath and Future Plans

The authorities are currently in the thick of assessing the situation and devising alternative routes for the affected traffic. In the face of this infrastructure failure, the importance of maintenance and the potential impact on connectivity and commerce when critical transport links are compromised have been underscored.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of infrastructure in our interconnected world. As we wait for the highway to reopen, motorists and commuters are advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes, adapting to the temporary new normal.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
52 seconds ago
Faith and Felony: Thief Offers Prayers before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple
In the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a peculiar episode of theft has unfolded on the premises of a local temple. The perpetrating individual, identified only by the surveillance footage, was caught on camera in the act of committing the theft. The incident, recorded in its entirety by the temple’s installed CCTV system, reveals a
Faith and Felony: Thief Offers Prayers before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple
Pongal Festival Draws Crowds, Fuels Traffic Congestion Near Singaperumal Koil
3 mins ago
Pongal Festival Draws Crowds, Fuels Traffic Congestion Near Singaperumal Koil
Mumbai Police Unearth German Visa Scam, India Pushes US for Faster Visa Processing
3 mins ago
Mumbai Police Unearth German Visa Scam, India Pushes US for Faster Visa Processing
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
54 seconds ago
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Konkona Sensharma Reflects on Her Unexpected Journey in Film
1 min ago
Konkona Sensharma Reflects on Her Unexpected Journey in Film
West Bengal Government Campaigns for National Recognition of Ganga Sagar Mela
2 mins ago
West Bengal Government Campaigns for National Recognition of Ganga Sagar Mela
Latest Headlines
World News
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
9 seconds
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
34 seconds
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
54 seconds
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
1 min
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
2 mins
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
2 mins
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
3 mins
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
4 mins
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app