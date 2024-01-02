en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

In a landmark ruling, an appellate tribunal on disputes over benami transactions has set a precedent with far-reaching implications. The decision indicates that parties involved in such transactions could face legal repercussions, even if the dealings occurred before the enforcement of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016.

The Significance of ‘Held’

The tribunal underscored the importance of the term ‘held’ in the Act, suggesting that a property or asset involved in a benami transaction could still be subject to legal scrutiny if it remains in possession of the benamidar post the amendment’s effective date. This interpretation of the law could have sweeping effects, as it implies that previous transactions can be re-examined under the new Act if the asset remains with the benamidar.

Unraveling the Case

The ruling came to fore in a case involving Bhageria Industries and two other companies, Prism Scan Express and Futurage Corporate Care. The tribunal noticed inconsistencies in the funds and the credentials of directors, indicating that the companies were still holding the shares acquired in a benami transaction after the law’s amendment.

Implications of the Ruling

This development could potentially pave the way for legal action against historical benami transactions that remain active, challenging the previous understanding that the law would not apply retrospectively. The Directorate of Enforcement, under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, is actively enforcing the Benami Transactions Act, conducting several raids and investigations to crack down on benami transactions and seize properties held in the names of proxies.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lemonade Inc Stock Falters Despite Strong Sales Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

CCPC's Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection

By BNN Correspondents

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities ...
@Business · 1 min
Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities ...
heart comment 0
BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion
SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure
Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

By Saboor Bayat

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
1 min
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
2 mins
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
2 mins
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
2 mins
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
2 mins
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
2 mins
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
2 mins
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
38 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app