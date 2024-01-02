Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

In a landmark ruling, an appellate tribunal on disputes over benami transactions has set a precedent with far-reaching implications. The decision indicates that parties involved in such transactions could face legal repercussions, even if the dealings occurred before the enforcement of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016.

The Significance of ‘Held’

The tribunal underscored the importance of the term ‘held’ in the Act, suggesting that a property or asset involved in a benami transaction could still be subject to legal scrutiny if it remains in possession of the benamidar post the amendment’s effective date. This interpretation of the law could have sweeping effects, as it implies that previous transactions can be re-examined under the new Act if the asset remains with the benamidar.

Unraveling the Case

The ruling came to fore in a case involving Bhageria Industries and two other companies, Prism Scan Express and Futurage Corporate Care. The tribunal noticed inconsistencies in the funds and the credentials of directors, indicating that the companies were still holding the shares acquired in a benami transaction after the law’s amendment.

Implications of the Ruling

This development could potentially pave the way for legal action against historical benami transactions that remain active, challenging the previous understanding that the law would not apply retrospectively. The Directorate of Enforcement, under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, is actively enforcing the Benami Transactions Act, conducting several raids and investigations to crack down on benami transactions and seize properties held in the names of proxies.