Tri-State Wildlife Pact: Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Unite for Conservation

The forest departments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu recently achieved a groundbreaking feat by establishing an interstate agreement aimed at fostering harmonious coexistence with wildlife. This pioneering initiative seeks to synchronize efforts in combating wildlife conflict, mapping out conflict zones, and boosting joint intervention strategies. It marks the first instance in India of such interstate coordination at the ministerial level concerning human-wildlife conflict, as acknowledged by Brijesh Kumar Dixit, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force, Karnataka.

Formulating a Unified Approach

Under the guidance of Dixit and PCCFs from the other two states, D. Jayaprasad of Kerala and Srinivas Reddy of Tamil Nadu, the agreement aims to create a standardized framework. This includes a unified standard operating procedure (SOP) for addressing conflicts and a forewarning system to track the movements of tigers and elephants through camera traps or radio collars. Financial backing from the Centre under schemes like Development of Wildlife Habitats, Project Tiger, and Project Elephant will support the construction of physical barriers to prevent wild animals from encroaching on crop fields, thereby mitigating potential conflicts.

Enhanced Communication and Coordination

The initiative has already set up an official nodal person for all three states to serve as a common point of contact. Additionally, common WhatsApp groups for staff from each state on both sides of the boundary have been established to facilitate real-time communication and coordination. This arrangement steps up from the pre-existing local level coordination, which included joint patrolling among other activities. The move towards a ministerial level agreement underscores the recognition that animals do not adhere to human-imposed borders, necessitating a collaborative approach to address the shared challenges of human-wildlife conflict.

Addressing Seasonal Migration and Habitat Conservation

Seasonal migration patterns of wildlife, especially elephants and tigers, between the states, highlight the dynamic nature of human-wildlife interactions. The tri-junction of these states, characterized by rich biodiversity, experiences significant movement of animals in search of food, water, and shelter with changing seasons. The Western Ghats and the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, key biodiversity hotspots, play a pivotal role in the conservation efforts. The interstate agreement aims not only to safeguard human communities and crops but also to preserve these crucial habitats for Schedule 1 animals like elephants and tigers involved in conflict situations.

As this historic agreement unfolds, its implications for wildlife conservation and human-wildlife coexistence are profound. By fostering collaboration and sharing resources and knowledge, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu set a commendable precedent for other states grappling with similar challenges. The initiative's success could pave the way for a more unified and effective approach to wildlife management and conservation across India, ensuring the protection of both human and animal communities amidst the ever-present challenge of habitat encroachment and conflict.