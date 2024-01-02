Trescon’s Year of Innovation: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead

As the curtains close on 2023, Trescon leaves a trail of innovation, inclusivity, and global digital transformation.

The organization has not only succeeded in hosting record-breaking tech events and launching dynamic B2B platforms but has also played a pivotal role in promoting diversity and social impact in the technology sector.

Advancing Education and Promoting Diversity

One of Trescon’s crowning achievements of 2023 was its support for the Smart 1,000 classroom initiative, a project aimed at improving education in rural Indian schools. This initiative reflects Trescon’s commitment to fostering innovation that has a positive and far-reaching social impact.

In the same vein, the organization launched the Women in Media Council, a move that underscores its commitment to promoting diversity in the tech industry.

Championing Ethical Tech Practices

Further extending its influence in the tech domain, Trescon has also been at the forefront of advocating for ethical practices in technology.

The launch of the ‘Cyber Safe Girl’ book, available in both English and Arabic, is a testament to this commitment. This initiative aims to enhance cybersecurity awareness, a pertinent issue in today’s digital era.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Trescon’s Group CEO, Naveen Bharadwaj, conveys a vision of innovation harmonized with sustainability. This ethos is mirrored in the success and growth of Trescon’s subsidiary, Demandify Media.

As a key partner in Account-Based Marketing and Demand Generation for tech firms, Demandify Media plans to expand its footprint into Europe and North America in 2024. Looking to the future, Trescon aims to continue supporting the tech community, ensuring that technological progress benefits all, equitably and sustainably.