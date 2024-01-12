en English
Automotive

Travancore Royal’s New Feather: Prince Adithya Varma Acquires BMW K1600B Tourer

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Travancore Royal’s New Feather: Prince Adithya Varma Acquires BMW K1600B Tourer

Prince Adithya Varma, scion of the Travancore royal family, has added a new feather to his opulent lifestyle – a BMW K1600B Grand America tourer motorcycle. Known for their extravagant displays of wealth, the royal family has once again hit the headlines with this recent acquisition. The bike, costing over Rs 33 lakh ex-showroom, has been the subject of viral videos showing the prince at a BMW dealership in Trivandrum, unveiling the motorcycle initially hidden under a black cloth.

Unveiling the Beast

The video circulating online captures the moment Prince Adithya reveals the BMW K1600B, a premium touring bike. Though the prince is not seen riding the motorcycle in the video, the bike’s specifications are impressive on their own. The BMW K1600B is powered by a potent 1645 cc 6-cylinder engine, producing 160 Ps and 180 Nm of peak torque. The two-wheeler comes equipped with features such as a digital instrument cluster, adjustable windshield, ABS, central locking, and ample storage – facilitating a top-notch riding experience.

A Royal’s Choice

The Travancore royal family, traditionally known for owning Mercedes-Benz cars, has been broadening its automotive horizons. Last year, Prince Adithya took delivery of a new Audi A4 sedan, marking the royal family’s maiden Audi purchase. The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, offering 190 Ps and 320 Nm of torque, and was a company purchase rather than a personal one.

From Luxury Cars to Premium Motorcycles

Prince Adithya Varma’s recent acquisition underscores the enduring allure of luxury vehicles among India’s royal families. The purchase of the BMW K1600B Grand America tourer, a rival to the Honda Goldwing, marks a shift from luxury cars to premium motorcycles, highlighting the prince’s evolving automotive preferences. As the prince continues to build his vehicle collection, all eyes will be on what might be his next acquisition.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

