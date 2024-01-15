TRAI Evaluates Telecom Services Quality through Drive Tests Across 20 Cities

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently completed a round of Drive Tests across 20 cities, their surrounding regions, and select highways during the quarter ending September 2023. The initiative aimed to scrutinize and assess the quality of cellular/mobile network services provided by various telecom operators in India.

Assessing Quality of Telecom Services

The comprehensive evaluation looked at the quality of both voice and data services. For voice services, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Coverage, Call Setup Success Rate, Drop Call Rate, Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate, and Rx Quality were measured. In the case of data services, the KPIs included Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay, and Latency.

Drive Tests Covering Wide Geographical Area

The Drive Tests were carried out in cities including Vellore, Kadapa, Berhampur, Thiruvananthapuram, Raigad, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur & Munger along with their respective Licensed Service Areas (LSAs). The scope of these tests also extended to highways connecting cities such as Jaipur to Pushkar and Panipat to Ambala, among others.

Next Steps and Report Availability

The findings of these Drive Tests have been compiled into a comprehensive report, which is available for public viewing on the TRAI website. This initiative by TRAI underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the quality of telecom services in the country, providing valuable insights for both telecom providers and consumers alike.

Besides, it is revealed that the telecom sector has been undergoing a significant metamorphosis, marked by the rise of over-the-top (OTT) service providers and rapid adaptation through consolidation and mergers. The emergence of OTT platforms has provoked traditional telecom service providers to rethink their business strategies to retain their customer base and revenue streams.