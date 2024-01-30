Tragic Incident in Kaushambi: Police Constable Killed in Line of Duty

In the early morning hours of January 30, 2024, a tragic incident unfolded in the Kaushambi district of India, claiming the life of a dedicated police constable, Avinash Dubey. The fatal event occurred as Avinash, along with his colleague, Abhishek Gupta, attempted to apprehend thieves who had stolen goats from a local farm.

Chasing Shadows in the Night

Upon receiving information about the theft from their fellow constable, Pankaj Kumar, Avinash and Abhishek hastily set up a barrier near Patel Crossing, intending to intercept the thieves fleeing in a sport utility vehicle. It was during this tense standoff that Avinash was fatally injured, run down by the fleeing thieves in their desperate bid to escape.

A Barrier Breached, A Life Lost

In spite of the valiant efforts made by the police at the subsequent Katra crossing, the thieves managed to break through yet another barrier, disappearing into the obscurity of the night. Avinash was promptly rushed to a private hospital and then referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An Urgent Manhunt Underway

The Superintendent of Police in Kaushambi, Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, has confirmed the initiation of an extensive manhunt to capture the culprits. An FIR has been filed and multiple police teams have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the silence of the police department on the matter has sparked questions about the failure to apprehend the vehicle despite the presence of police pickets.