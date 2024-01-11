Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban

In an assertive display of law enforcement, the Traffic Police of National Highway in Ramban intercepted an overloaded passenger bus, leading to the impoundment of the vehicle and the arrest of its driver. The bus, heading to Jammu, was found overloaded with 58 passengers, in stark violation of its allotted seating capacity of 38. This blatant disregard for the Motor Vehicle Act not only put the passengers’ lives at risk but also resulted in the driver, Noor Alahi, being taken into custody.

Violation of the Motor Vehicle Act

The driver’s disregard for safety norms led to charges under sections 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Section 336 IPC deals with acts endangering life or personal safety of others, while section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act pertains to overloading vehicles. This event took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and marked a significant enforcement action by the Traffic Police.

A Broader Enforcement Campaign

Senior Superintendent Rohit Baskotra shed light on the broader efforts of the Traffic Police. He revealed that in merely the first ten days of the new year, as many as 2517 vehicles have been charged with various traffic violations. A total of six Registration Certificates have also been recommended for suspension, indicating the seriousness of the offenses.

Public Notice for Pending Fines

In a bid to expedite the settlement of fines, the Traffic Police have taken an innovative approach. They have published lists of violators with pending court challans in newspapers, urging the public to clear their fines promptly. This public disclosure serves as both a reminder for the violators and a warning to others, that traffic rules violations will not be taken lightly and will attract stern legal actions.