en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban

In an assertive display of law enforcement, the Traffic Police of National Highway in Ramban intercepted an overloaded passenger bus, leading to the impoundment of the vehicle and the arrest of its driver. The bus, heading to Jammu, was found overloaded with 58 passengers, in stark violation of its allotted seating capacity of 38. This blatant disregard for the Motor Vehicle Act not only put the passengers’ lives at risk but also resulted in the driver, Noor Alahi, being taken into custody.

Violation of the Motor Vehicle Act

The driver’s disregard for safety norms led to charges under sections 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Section 336 IPC deals with acts endangering life or personal safety of others, while section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act pertains to overloading vehicles. This event took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and marked a significant enforcement action by the Traffic Police.

A Broader Enforcement Campaign

Senior Superintendent Rohit Baskotra shed light on the broader efforts of the Traffic Police. He revealed that in merely the first ten days of the new year, as many as 2517 vehicles have been charged with various traffic violations. A total of six Registration Certificates have also been recommended for suspension, indicating the seriousness of the offenses.

Public Notice for Pending Fines

In a bid to expedite the settlement of fines, the Traffic Police have taken an innovative approach. They have published lists of violators with pending court challans in newspapers, urging the public to clear their fines promptly. This public disclosure serves as both a reminder for the violators and a warning to others, that traffic rules violations will not be taken lightly and will attract stern legal actions.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
18 mins ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
In a commendable achievement, Noida has been declared the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh, securing the first position within the state according to the latest Swachh Bharat rankings. The city has made significant strides in waste management and cleanliness standards, scoring a perfect 100% in doorstep waste collection, though falling short in waste segregation at
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
36 mins ago
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
52 mins ago
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
25 mins ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
29 mins ago
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
33 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
2 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
3 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
5 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
5 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
5 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
6 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
8 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
8 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
8 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app