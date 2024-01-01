en English
Traffic Congestion at Rohtang Pass Reveals Challenges in Managing Tourist Inflow

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Rohtang Pass, a breathtaking tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, India, faced a significant traffic turmoil recently. Known for its pristine landscapes, the pass serves as a gateway to the surreal Lahaul and Spiti Valley. The traffic congestion, however, marred the picture-perfect location, highlighting the persistent struggles local administrations face in managing tourist inflows and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Rising Tourist Influx and Traffic Woes

As the New Year chimed in, Shimla, another well-known destination in the state, saw an influx of thousands of tourists. The result was a staggering entry and exit of more than 25,000 vehicles on a single day. Within the last fortnight, over 2.25 lakh vehicles have navigated the city’s roads. The district police, in an attempt to manage the traffic, implemented a ‘one minute traffic plan,’ temporarily halting vehicles near the Shoghi barrier before releasing them in a regulated fashion. This strategy reportedly curbed congestion and reduced the incidence of road accidents.

Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Complicating the situation further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dense to very dense fog over many parts of northwest & adjoining central India, including Himachal Pradesh. These fog conditions, expected to last for the next two days, pose an additional challenge to traffic management and safety on the roads.

The Imperative of Efficient Traffic Management

The scenario at Rohtang Pass underscores the critical need for efficient traffic management and robust infrastructure in tourist hotspots. The beauty of these destinations often masks the infrastructural needs and environmental challenges that come with a high volume of tourists. It’s a delicate balance to maintain: enhancing the travel experience and safety of tourists, while preserving the natural splendor of these regions.

India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

