Trademark Protection: The Lifeline of Businesses and the Threat of Cancellation

The protection of trademarks is a crucial aspect of business operations, granting exclusive rights to use a unique mark that identifies the economic source of products or services. This protection not only ensures the trademark owner’s exclusive rights but also encourages commercial ventures and upholds ethical standards in global trade. This is achieved by preventing dishonest competitors, like counterfeiters, from exploiting similar marks for inferior or unrelated goods or services. In addition, a trademark’s protection can be perpetual, provided the owner renews it by paying additional fees after the initial protection period has elapsed.

Trademark Cancellation in India

In India, under Section 47 of the Trademarks Act, a trademark can be cancelled if it is not used for a continuous period of five years after registration. This provision is designed to prevent the hoarding of trademarks without their actual use, which could otherwise stifle competition. A ‘person aggrieved’ can initiate proceedings to cancel a trademark for non-use. If a trademark has been registered for more than five years, during opposition proceedings, the defendant can request proof of the mark’s actual use.

Trademark Rectification and Removal

Applications for rectification or removal of a trademark must be submitted to the relevant zonal registrar of trade marks or the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB). If a trademark has not been used lawfully for the requisite period, and no application for rectification has been made, the owner may still begin using the trademark legitimately after five years without repercussion. However, an aggrieved party can submit an application for cancellation due to non-use.

Case Study: Paul Reed Smith vs Gibson Brands

In an interesting case, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board granted a motion to sever Gibson Brands Inc.’s permissive counterclaim to cancel Paul Reed Smith’s unpleaded trademark registration for the mark ‘Silver Sky Nebula’ for guitars from the cancellation of Gibson’s ‘Theodore’ mark for stringed musical instruments. This case illustrates the intricate dynamics of trademark protection and cancellation.

Global Trademark Developments

Significant developments have been observed globally in the realm of trademark protection. In November 2023, the management board of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) adopted the CP13 Common Practice. Additionally, the Danish Supreme Court ruled on a trademark case concerning the mark ‘TREK’. Furthermore, a recent decision by the General Court dealt with the weight of figurative elements in the overall impression of a sign. In another development, Angola joined DESIGNclass and expanded TMClass coverage.