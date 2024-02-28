TPSODL and Odisha Government Launch 24x7 Power System Control Centre in Berhampur for Enhanced Efficiency

In a significant boost to power supply management in Odisha, Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) and the Odisha Government have inaugurated a state-of-the-art, centralized 24x7 Power System Control Centre (PSCC) in Berhampur. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way power supply is monitored and managed in the region, aiming at ensuring reliability and operational efficiency.

Strategic Implementation for Improved Power Supply

The newly launched PSCC in Berhampur is equipped with advanced technology for real-time monitoring of various power supply feeders across the region. This technological adeptness allows for a swift response to any discrepancies in the power supply, ensuring minimal downtime and enhanced customer satisfaction. In addition to the centralized centre, TPSODL has also established decentralized control centres in several locations, further bolstering the robustness of Odisha's power supply infrastructure. These centres are part of a comprehensive strategy to prepare for the increased power demand during the upcoming summer season. The strategy includes the establishment of fuse call centres, deployment of night breakdown teams, and the introduction of mobile distribution substations designed to address emergency power requirements efficiently.

Customer-Centric Approaches and Proactive Maintenance

Under the guidance of CEO Amit Garg, TPSODL is taking significant strides towards enhancing the quality of power supply services in Southern Odisha. Garg emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring a reliable power supply and highlighted the proactive maintenance measures being implemented to meet consumer needs effectively. These measures include dedicated mobile numbers for communication with the control centre, a management information system (MIS) for tracking tripping events, and the deployment of specialized teams to handle night-time breakdowns. Such customer-centric approaches are indicative of TPSODL's dedication to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations in terms of service quality and reliability.

Implications and Future Prospects

The inauguration of the PSCC and the accompanying measures signify a milestone in the journey towards achieving unparalleled power supply efficiency and reliability in Odisha. By leveraging advanced technology and prioritizing customer satisfaction, TPSODL is setting a new standard for power distribution companies in India. As the summer season approaches, the region is now better equipped to handle the surge in power demand, ensuring that households and businesses experience minimal disruptions. This initiative not only enhances the operational efficiency of power distribution but also contributes to the socio-economic development of the region by ensuring that critical services remain uninterrupted. The successful implementation of this project opens up avenues for similar advancements in other regions, promising a brighter and more reliable power supply future for India.