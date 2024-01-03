en English
Business

Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Torrent Power Eyes Rs 650 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures Issue

In an ambitious move to bolster its operations, Ahmedabad-based power generation and distribution company, Torrent Power, is reportedly gearing up to raise substantial capital through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The firm is aiming high, with a target to secure up to Rs 650 crore, according to sources familiar with the situation.

NCD Issuance and Expected Maturities

The NCDs are planned to be issued in various maturities, including two, three, and five-year tranches. With a base issue size of Rs 100 crore and a shelf size of Rs 200 crore, the NCDs will be issued in denominations of Rs 10,000 and will carry a face value of Rs 1,000. The maturity terms of the NCDs will range from 18 months up to 88 months, offering investors a wide span of investment options.

Green Energy Expansion

A notable point of interest is the potential allocation of the proceeds from the NCD issuance. It is suggested that the firm might channel these funds into expanding its green energy operations. This falls in line with the global trend of pivoting towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly power solutions.

Arrangement of the Issue

It is speculated that financial institutions Axis Bank and Barclays may play a significant role in arranging for the NCD issue. However, there was no official confirmation or response from Torrent Power, Axis Bank, or Barclays at the time of the information disclosure.

Edelweiss Financial Services is reported to be the lead manager for the issue, further bolstering the credibility of the NCD issuance.

As the world awaits confirmation on this potentially transformative move, the possible implications on Torrent Power’s operations and the wider green energy sector remain an enticing prospect.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

