Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

In a significant move to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, Pune-based startup, Tork Motors, has announced a year-end promotional offer on its popular electric motorcycle models, the Kratos R and the Kratos Urban. The company has confirmed a hefty cash discount of Rs 22,000 on these bikes, aimed at enticing prospective buyers. However, it’s crucial to note that this offer stands valid only until December 31, 2023, and applies to bookings made before this date.

Specifications and Pricing

The Kratos R variant is tagged at Rs 1.87 lakh, and the more budget-friendly Kratos Urban comes at Rs 1.67 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and inclusive of the FAME II subsidy. The Kratos R is powered by an axial flux PMS motor with a continuous output of 6 bhp and a peak output of 12 bhp. It boasts a torque output of 38 Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds, hitting a top speed of 105 kmph.

Battery and Performance

The electric motorcycle is equipped with a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery offering an impressive range of up to 120 km in Eco mode, 100 km in City mode, and 70 km in Sport mode. Tork Motors has recently added an Eco+ mode to the Kratos R, enhancing the range to over 150 km in real-world conditions and up to 180 km according to the IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) on a single charge. However, the top speed in Eco+ mode is capped at 35 kmph, prioritizing range over speed.

Competitive Electric Motorcycle Market

The electric motorcycle market is witnessing exponential growth, with the Tork Kratos R vying for market share against rivals such as the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo, Oben Rorr, and the soon-to-launch Matter Aera. With its competitive pricing and impressive features, Tork Motors is poised to carve a niche in the burgeoning electric vehicle sector in India.