Top Five Industrial States Drive Over Half of India's Manufacturing GVA Growth

In a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the Indian economy amid global turmoil, the top five industrialized states - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh - have emerged as the powerhouses of the country's manufacturing sector, contributing to over half of the nation's total manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) in the fiscal years 2021 and 2022. This information was revealed in the Annual Survey of Industries, a comprehensive report by the statistics ministry.

The Manufacturing GVA Surge

The manufacturing GVA witnessed an impressive surge of 27% in FY22, over the preceding fiscal year. This significant uptick is primarily attributed to the low base effect, as FY21 was marred by economic disruptions due to pandemic-induced lockdowns. The phenomenal increase in GVA underscores the robust recovery and the strength of India's manufacturing sector.

Job Market Recovery and Wage Growth

Despite a slight dip in employment opportunities in FY21, the manufacturing sector exhibited a robust rebound in FY22. A surge of 7% in employment was registered, with the sector adding over 935,000 jobs, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Alongside job growth, there has been a noticeable increase in average wages in the sector. Wages rose by 1.7% in FY21 and experienced an even more substantial growth of 8.3% in FY22, compared to the preceding years.

Key Sectors Driving Growth

Several sectors emerged as the driving forces behind the significant growth in manufacturing GVA. These included the manufacture of basic metals, coke & refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles, food products, and chemical products. These industries collectively contributed to approximately 56% of the sector's total GVA, showcasing a GVA growth of 34.4% and output growth of 37.5% over FY21. The data paints a promising picture of India's industrial landscape, highlighting the potential of the manufacturing sector to drive the nation's economic growth.