India

Top 25 Social Media Influencers in India: A Diverse Digital Landscape – Part 2

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Top 25 Social Media Influencers in India: A Diverse Digital Landscape – Part 2

The landscape of social media influencers in India is as dynamic as it is diverse. The second part of this series continues the exploration of the top 25 influencers who are reshaping the digital landscape. Today’s profiles include a diverse mix of personalities who have leveraged various digital platforms to gain fame and influence.

Trailblazers of the Digital Wave

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and Instagram personality, has made significant strides in the digital space. His victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2, ownership of two apparel brands, and philanthropic contributions through his NGO exemplify his multifaceted persona. Harsh Beniwal, an actor and viner, has carved a niche for himself with his viral spoof videos and debut in the film ‘Student of The Year 2’. Known for her audacious fashion choices, Uorfi Javed has garnered recognition through her Bigg Boss OTT appearances and has drawn praise from film stars for her confidence.

Educators and Innovators

Ankur Warikoo, an author and online educator, crafts content aimed at aiding young professionals. Alakh Pandey dropped out of college to teach physics, later establishing Physics Wallah, an ed-tech platform that achieved unicorn status in 2022. M C Stan, a rap artiste, uses his music to highlight social issues and made a significant impact by winning Bigg Boss season 16.

Creators and Advocates

Kamiya Jani, a lifestyle entrepreneur, documents her travels and conducts celebrity interviews. Comedic content creator Neel Salekar keeps audiences entertained with his filmmaking prowess. Ramsha Sultan Khan, a lifestyle blogger and motivational speaker, also juggles the role of a successful business owner. Dr. Malavika Iyer, a motivational speaker and disability rights activist, shares her story of overcoming adversity to inspire others. Sakshi Sindhwani, a model and fashion influencer, spearheads the movement of body positivity. Dr. Trinetra Haldar, an actor and transgender influencer, impacts the narrative through her roles in series and documentaries. Lastly, Imnainla Jamir, a self-taught musician from Nagaland, captivates audiences with her exceptional guitar skills.

India Social Issues
