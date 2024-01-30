Tollywood Star Venkatesh and Family Face Legal Action over Hotel Demolition

In an unfolding legal drama, a Nampally court has ruled in favor of registering a case against prominent Tollywood star Venkatesh, his brother Suresh Babu, and relatives Rana and Abhiram. The allegations pertain to the unlawful demolition of the well-known Deccan Kitchen Hotel, a case that has ensnared notable figures from the Telugu film industry and piqued public interest.

Allegations of Unlawful Demolition

The case was instigated by Nandakumar, the owner of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel. He alleges that the hotel, valued at crores of rupees, was demolished in direct violation of court orders. The operation was allegedly facilitated by 60 private bouncers and executed in collusion with the local police, leading to substantial losses.

Estimated Damages

Nandakumar's complaint specifies damages estimated at an astronomical Rs. 20 crores. This sum accounts for the removal of furniture, fixtures, and other tangible assets from the property, all of which were allegedly disposed of contrary to court mandates. The substantial figure amplifies the gravity of the allegations and the potential repercussions for those implicated.

Official Support for the Allegations

Adding credence to Nandakumar's claims, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have lent their support. They affirm the allegations that Venkatesh and his family members acted unlawfully in their handling of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel demolition.

Awaited Response

The Daggubati family has yet to comment on the allegations, leaving the public and media in a state of anticipation. The legal proceedings promise to divulge more details about the incident and to clarify the extent of the family's involvement in the demolition.