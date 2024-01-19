Toddler Severely Injured by Pitbull in Delhi: A Call for Action

In Delhi's Burari area, a neighborhood stroll turned into a nightmare for a family as their one-and-a-half-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a Pitbull. The incident, which occurred on January 2 in the Uttarakhand Colony, was a horrifying spectacle, captured on CCTV, as the child's leg was broken in three places by the powerful jaws of the Pitbull.

Advertisment

The Aftermath of the Attack

Following the gruesome incident, the toddler required 18 stitches and a 17-day stay in the hospital to recover from her injuries. Even the efforts of seven to eight people at the scene couldn't save the child from the severity of the attack. The horrific event has stirred a wave of fear and concern within the community, raising questions about the safety in the colony.

Police Resistance and Public Outrage

Advertisment

In a distressing turn of events, the family's plea to the Burari Police Station to file a case against the Pitbull owner was met with resistance. The family has alleged that they were pressured into a compromise, adding further anguish to their ordeal. The girl's grandfather, recounting their ordeal and previous incidents where three family members were bitten by dogs, called for the Pitbull's removal from the neighborhood.

Legal Status of Pitbulls in India and the Way Forward

In India, Pitbulls are classified as a "dangerous" breed. Keeping them as pets is illegal, a fact that has come to the forefront in the wake of this incident. The central government had previously informed the Delhi High Court about an upcoming decision on banning licenses for such breeds within three months. This tragic incident has highlighted the dire need for rapid action on this issue and stricter regulations around the ownership of potentially dangerous breeds. It also underscores the challenges faced by victims in their pursuit of justice.