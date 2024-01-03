en English
Toastmasters International: Breeding Ground for Future Orators

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Toastmasters International: Breeding Ground for Future Orators

On a recent weekend in Hyderabad, the hallways echoed with the vibrant voices of public speakers from various walks of life, each one striving to uplift, inspire, and influence. This was not a political rally or a business seminar, but ‘Fun & Furore,’ a two-day conference hosted by Toastmasters International, a global organization committed to enhancing public speaking and communication skills.

Unleashing the Power of Words

The event offered an invigorating platform for members to engage in speaking contests and evaluation challenges. Among the participants were professionals from diverse fields and students with different educational backgrounds, all united by a common desire – to refine their oratory abilities. One such participant was Nihal Limbagiri, an Income Tax Inspector, who demonstrated his storytelling prowess on stage, deftly weaving in themes of family and maturity.

A Growing Presence in India

Toastmasters has steadily established a significant footprint in India, with 128 districts facilitating regular meetings. These sessions provide members a supportive environment to practice and fine-tune their communication and leadership skills. The organization hosts various types of clubs, including corporate, college, and community clubs, each tailored to cater to specific demographics.

Transformative Impact of Toastmasters

Shazia Farheen, a homemaker, is a shining example of the transformative power of Toastmasters. Surmounting the barriers set by a conservative family environment, she found a platform to express herself publicly through the organization. The event also underscored the benefits for students from tier-II cities, like Dharani Kalakoti and Haswanth Kumar Kurevella. The duo discovered invaluable soft skills and networking opportunities that could potentially propel their professional growth.

For a modest fee of $60 annually, anyone can join the Toastmasters club. Prospective members are also invited to attend meetings to experience the learning modules firsthand. Furthermore, Toastmasters is a volunteer-driven organization, offering both in-person and online meetings where individuals can learn from peers and take on leadership roles, gaining experience beyond their professional fields.

Education
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

