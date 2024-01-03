en English
India

'To Kill a Tiger' Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Rural India; Iranian Women Speak Out Against Prison Abuse

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
‘To Kill a Tiger’ Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Rural India; Iranian Women Speak Out Against Prison Abuse

The documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’, directed by Nisha Pahuja, offers a profound exploration of the grave issue of sexual violence in rural India. The film underscores the heart-wrenching journey of Ranjit, a father fervently seeking justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, a survivor of sexual assault. The eight-year-long filmmaking process offers an intimate look into their lives, shedding light on the struggles they endure in their village in Jharkhand, including economic hardship and social ostracization.

(Read Also: The Indian Real Estate Sector in 2024: A Transformative Journey)

A Groundbreaking Narrative Approach

The documentary stands out with its dramatic narrative style, featuring close-ups and intimate portrayals, deviating from the conventional ‘talking head’ documentary approach. Despite the sensitivity of the topic and the inherent dangers, Kiran’s story is shared with her full consent, reflecting her fortitude and the support of her family in a culture often tainted by shame and victim-blaming.

Women’s Rights Activists: Catalysts of Change

The film also draws attention to the relentless efforts of women’s rights activists. These warriors of justice not only assist in Kiran’s court case but also strive to change the mindset of the local villagers. The narrative, initially focusing on the activists’ endeavors to educate the community, was later reoriented around Ranjit and Kiran’s personal battle, transforming their story into a beacon of hope and resilience.

(Read Also: Yogi Adityanath Counters Caste Census Demand, Highlights Government’s Achievements)

‘To Kill a Tiger’: A Symbol of Courage and Change

‘To Kill a Tiger’ does not propose broad solutions for the deeply rooted issues of Indian masculinity and sexual violence. Instead, it highlights, through the depiction of Ranjit and Kiran’s courage, the potential impact individuals can have on societal change.

On a different note, Narges Mohammadi, a human rights defender, has made shocking revelations about the systematic sexual abuse and harassment faced by women in Iranian prisons. She shared her experiences during a discussion on the Clubhouse social media app, along with other former detainees and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi. Mohammadi recounted her forceful transfer from a prison in Tehran to Zanjan, where she was sexually assaulted by a prison director. She also spoke about the sexual abuse and harassment faced by other female prisoners, and the new sentence she faces for speaking out against rights abuses.

Other female prisoners echoed similar experiences, including threats of sexual assault and psychological abuse. The Clubhouse app has emerged as a platform for these Iranian women to voice their experiences, with Ebadi encouraging them to name and shame their abusers. The most heart-breaking accounts came from women who were imprisoned during the years shortly after Iran’s 1979 revolution, including one woman who was raped and then threatened with the incident by her interrogators.

India Society
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

