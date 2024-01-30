TMC Leader Seeks Bail Amid ED Probe: A Twist in the Tale

In a developing series of events, Sheikh Shahjahan, a leader of the Trinamool Congress, currently under investigation for sparking an attack on personnel from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on January 5, has petitioned for anticipatory bail from a special court in Kolkata. The court functions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and this move comes despite Shahjahan's prolonged evasion of law enforcement for over 25 days since the incident at his residence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district.

Questionable Actions in Hiding

The submission of Shahjahan's signed affidavit for bail, while still in hiding, has stirred curiosity. Questions are being raised about the possibility of signing and submitting documents without emerging from his undisclosed location. This event has also occurred post the expiration of a deadline set for Shahjahan to present himself at the ED office, an appointment he failed to keep.

Political Implications of Shahjahan's Actions

Political analysts propose that Shahjahan's activities, while in concealment, could potentially bolster the opposition's claim that he may be under the protective wing of the state police. This notion further strengthens the ED's demand for an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, as opposed to the joint CBI-state police special investigation team mandated by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

ED's Countermeasures and the Bangladesh Angle

In response to these developments, the ED has issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan. There are suspicions that he may attempt to escape to Bangladesh, which is in close proximity to his residence. This suspicion is amplified by Shahjahan's connection with a public distribution system scam, in which he is under the ED's scanner. The ED wants to interrogate Shahjahan about his money sources as indicated by documents confiscated from his house.