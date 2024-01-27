Tirumurti Condemns Ongoing Conflict and Highlights India's Russia-Ukraine Stand

In an impassioned speech, a distinguished figure, presumably Tirumurti, voiced his strong condemnation of the ongoing conflict, indicating that no actions, even those carried out by groups such as Hamas, can provide a justifiable reason for such violence. He referred to a recent interim decision by the International Court of Justice, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution.

Concerns for Regional Escalation and Need for Global Guidance

Tirumurti's remarks shed light on the potential for the conflict to expand regionally and the pressing requirement for moral leadership from the international community. He stressed the importance of empathy and conscience in today's youth, suggesting they hold more value than merely ideological or academic qualifications.

India's Neutral Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tirumurti highlighted India's independent and neutral position. This stance, he claimed, had inspired other developing nations to voice their concerns without necessarily taking sides. He acknowledged global challenges that go beyond national borders, such as climate change, pandemics, food security, and emerging technologies. He pointed out that these issues pose threats to all countries, irrespective of geographical location or economic status.

International Relations: A Complex Web

Tirumurti painted international relations as complex and multifaceted, citing the example of the United States and China's contentious yet financially interdependent relationship. Reflecting on his tenure as the Indian ambassador to the UN during the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he emphasised the negative impacts of the war on developing countries, including disruptions in supply chains.

He lauded India's independent stance in abstaining from UN votes on the conflict and encouraged individuals to stand firm on their convictions. The speech concluded with the conferral of degrees to university graduates, spanning from undergraduates to postgraduates, and doctoral students.