Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Unveils Record-Breaking Budget for 2024-25

In an unprecedented move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has disclosed its annual budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to a colossal 5,000 crore. This announcement, a deviation from the norm, was made on January 29, much earlier than the typical February/March timeline. The change in schedule is believed to be a strategic decision in anticipation of the model code of conduct's imposition for the imminent general elections.

Emphasizing the 'Hundi' Collection

TTD, a key player in India's religious and cultural scene, has always stressed the significance of the 'hundi' collection as a vital source of income. Although the latest budget indicates a slight decline in the 'hundi' collection compared to the previous year, it continues to play a crucial role in the organization's financial planning.

Innovative Initiatives and Decisions

TTD's budget for 2024-25 outlines several unique initiatives and decisions. Among these is the launch of a Dharma campaign that includes offering gold Mangal Sutras to devotees. The budget also addresses employee welfare, detailing a considerable salary increase for employees in the Potu department and teachers in Vedic schools. Furthermore, it promises a pension hike for Vedic scholars, evidencing TTD's commitment to upholding and promoting Vedic traditions and knowledge.

Infrastructure Developments and Welfare Measures

TTD's strategic financial plan goes beyond religious and educational investments. It encapsulates significant infrastructure projects, including a four-lane road and temple advancements, signifying a holistic approach to development. The board also plans to appoint welfare workers across 34 temples, enhancing the spiritual and community services offered.

Lastly, TTD expressed gratitude to CM Jagan for his support in housing allocations for employees. As part of its future planning, TTD is gearing up for a charity conference with religious leaders to solicit suggestions for the organization's path forward, reinforcing its mission to ensure the success of the forthcoming Dharmika Samadhas.