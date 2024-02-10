Timeless Love Story '96' Returns to Theaters This Valentine's Day

In a testament to the enduring charm of timeless love stories, the 2018 Tamil romantic drama '96' will be re-released in Tamil Nadu theaters on Valentine's Day, February 14. The announcement, made by the film's crew and Think Music company, has been met with widespread anticipation and excitement.

A Love Story for the Ages

Directed by C. Prem Kumar, '96' stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in a poignant narrative that traces the journey of two high school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years. The film's exploration of love, longing, and the inevitable passage of time struck a chord with audiences, leading to its immense success in 2018. With a budget of merely Rs. 18 crores, '96' earned a staggering Rs. 50 crores at the box office.

The film's producer, S. Nanthagopal of Madras Enterprises, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to '96'. In a heartfelt statement, he shared a fan's comment on YouTube requesting bloopers to confirm that '96' is just a movie. "The true magic of our film," he said, "lies in its ability to make audiences believe in the power of love and the indelible memories it leaves behind."

A Valentine's Day Special

The decision to re-release '96' on Valentine's Day is part of a cherished tradition in Tamil Nadu, where classic romantic films are screened in theaters during the season of love. KM Sundaram Pictures will handle the re-release, ensuring that the film reaches a wide audience across the state.

In an effort to make the experience more memorable, tickets for '96' will be sold at a special price of Rs. 96 at Kamala Theatre in Chennai. This gesture is expected to draw a large number of viewers eager to relive the film's enchanting narrative on the big screen.

A Masterpiece Revisited

As fans prepare to celebrate Valentine's Day with '96', the film's re-release stands as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of love stories. In the words of S. Nanthagopal, "Our film is a testament to the fact that some stories never lose their charm, and their impact only grows with time."

As the countdown to Valentine's Day begins, '96' promises to captivate audiences once again with its poetic portrayal of love and the human heart's capacity for nostalgia. In the face of time's relentless march, the film's re-release serves as a poignant reminder that some memories are forever etched in our hearts.

