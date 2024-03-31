Tillu Trilogy Confirmed: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Set for Explosive Return in 'TilluCube'

Following the triumphant release of 'Tillu Square', Siddhu Jonnalagadda, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, has once again captured the audience's imagination, leading to the announcement of a third installment in the Tillu series. At a recent press meet in Hyderabad, the film's success was celebrated, and the plans for 'TilluCube' were unveiled, promising more adventures with the beloved character DJ Tillu.

Advertisment

Sequel Success and Future Plans

'Tillu Square', the sequel to the 2022 hit 'DJ Tillu', not only met but exceeded expectations by delivering a rare sequel success. Siddhu Jonnalagadda, reprising his role as the titular character, shared that the aim was not to surpass the original but to sustain the love it received. The film's producer, Naga Vamsi, announced the development of 'Tillu 3', indicating the franchise's strong future. The announcement has sparked anticipation for another round of laughter and drama, as Tillu's character, described by Jonnalagadda as a 'ticking time bomb', promises endless entertainment based on the situations he finds himself in.

Cast, Crew, and Critical Reception

Advertisment

Directed by Mallik Ram, 'Tillu Square' saw Anupama Parameswaran playing the love interest, Lilly, alongside Jonnalagadda. The sequel elevated the stakes, putting Tillu in more complicated situations. The film's success is attributed to its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and the seamless continuation of Tillu's journey. Critics and audiences alike have praised the film, and its performance at the box office, especially in the USA where it joined the $1 million club, underscores its widespread appeal.

Looking Ahead: 'TilluCube' and Beyond

The announcement of 'TilluCube' has not only excited fans but also sparked discussions about the direction of the new installment. With Jonnalagadda's involvement in upcoming projects like the spy thriller 'Jack' and Neeraja Kona's debut directorial, 'Telusu Kada', his rising star power is undeniable. The success of 'Tillu Square