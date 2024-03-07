Tigress Bhakti Relocates to Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park in Zoo Exchange Initiative

Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park welcomed seven-year-old tigress Bhakti from Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park on Thursday, marking a significant event in the zoo exchange programme. The journey, spanning 45 hours, was meticulously planned to ensure Bhakti's comfort and safety. Upon arrival, she was placed in a 21-day quarantine, a standard procedure for new arrivals, with the future aim of pairing her with Nahargarh's resident tiger, Shivaji, for the proposed tiger safari area.

Strategic Exchange for Biodiversity Enrichment

As part of the reciprocal agreement, Nahargarh Biological Park sent two female wolves, one male wolf, and one female hyena to Pune, enriching the genetic diversity and animal population of both facilities. This strategic exchange is part of a broader effort to enhance the captive breeding potential and visitor experiences across Indian zoos, fostering a deeper connection between the public and wildlife conservation efforts.

Meticulous Planning Ensures Safe Transit

Senior veterinarian Dr. Arvind Mathur and his team were tasked with overseeing Bhakti's relocation from Pune to Jaipur. The extensive journey covered approximately 1,400 kilometers, with planned rest stops every 100 kilometers to minimize stress on the tigress. Upon arrival, Bhakti underwent a comprehensive medical examination before starting her quarantine period, setting the stage for her eventual introduction to the public and her new companion, Shivaji.

Future Plans for Nahargarh Biological Park

Officials are hopeful that the introduction of Bhakti, alongside future plans to bring other exotic species like ostriches and zebras, will transform Nahargarh Biological Park into a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts. The proposed tiger safari, in particular, is expected to offer visitors a unique opportunity to observe these magnificent creatures in a semi-natural habitat, promoting conservation awareness and education among the general public.

This initiative not only signifies a significant achievement in animal exchange programs but also highlights the ongoing efforts towards wildlife conservation and habitat enrichment in India. As Bhakti adapts to her new home and companions, her story serves as a beacon of hope for the future of endangered species conservation.