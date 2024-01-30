Tiger Shroff's Viral Dance Tribute to Hrithik Roshan Draws Praise

In an electrifying display of talent, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to groove to the popular song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' paying tribute to his admiration for fellow actor Hrithik Roshan. The video has swiftly garnered attention, going viral across various platforms.

Shroff's Dance Performance Earns Applause

The video showcases Shroff's exceptional dance skills as he moves to the rhythm of the loved track. His dance routines, perfected under the guidance of renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, have drawn positive reactions from a host of celebrities. Among those expressing their admiration were director Siddharth Anand, actress Mouni Roy, and Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff.

Previous Dance Successes

This is not the first time Shroff's dance prowess has made waves in the industry. His previous performance to the song 'Sher Khul Gaye' was well-received, earning him the praise of Hrithik Roshan and actress Deepika Padukone.

Upcoming Collaboration with Siddharth Anand

In an interview, Siddharth Anand, who will be directing Shroff in the forthcoming film 'Rambo,' shared his focused approach towards the project. The director's admiration for Shroff was further solidified through his impressive dance routines. The article also mentions a related incident involving actor Akshay Kumar on the set of 'Bade Miyan' in Jordan. A viral video of Kumar and Shroff chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' related to the Ram Mandir opening was shared, garnering significant attention on social media.