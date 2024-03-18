Tiger Shroff Acquires Luxurious Rs 7.5 Crore Home in Pune's Yoo Project, Diversifies Real Estate Portfolio

Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff has expanded his real estate investments by purchasing a plush property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crore. Situated within the opulent confines of the Yoo Pune project in Hadapsar, this acquisition not only underscores the actor's growing interest in premium real estate but also his financial acumen in leveraging properties for rental income.

Strategic Acquisition and Lucrative Leasing

The property, covering an expansive 4,248 square feet, was developed by Panchshil Realty, known for their luxury projects. With the sale finalized on March 5, 2023, Shroff paid a hefty stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh, underscoring the high value of the transaction. Following the purchase, the Bollywood star didn't waste any time in leasing out the property to Cherise India Private Limited, a beverage company, ensuring a steady rental income of INR 3.5 lakh per month. This move not only fetches Shroff an attractive yield of over 5 percent but also highlights the actor's savvy investment strategy in a market that typically sees lower rental yields.

From Bollywood to Real Estate Mogul

Shroff's foray into real estate investment isn't a sudden whim. Owning an eight-BHK apartment in Mumbai's upscale suburb of Khar, valued at almost Rs 35 crore, he has clearly stated his intent in the real estate domain. This decision stems partly from a personal episode where his family had to sell their home following the box office failure of 'Boom', a film produced by his parents. Learning from this, Shroff has prioritized real estate investment as a secure financial avenue, joining the ranks of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who have significant real estate holdings.

Implications for the Real Estate Market

This purchase not only adds to Tiger Shroff's illustrious portfolio but also signifies a growing trend among celebrities investing in real estate as a stable and lucrative venture. It throws a spotlight on Pune's real estate market, particularly the luxury segment, showcasing its viability for high-profile investments. With celebrities entering the fray, it could potentially elevate the market's status, attracting more high-value transactions and possibly increasing property values in the region.