Business

Tiger Logistics Secures HPCL Project, Marks Strategic Entry into Petro Sector

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Tiger Logistics Secures HPCL Project, Marks Strategic Entry into Petro Sector

In a significant milestone, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has announced its foray into the petro sector with a project secured from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). This development marks a strategic expansion of the company’s business operations and further strengthens its foothold in the logistics industry.

Strategic Expansion into Petro Sector

Tiger Logistics, known for its expertise in international cargo and project logistics, views the acquisition of the HPCL project as an opportunity to demonstrate its skill set and position itself for further growth within this lucrative market segment. The announcement was made through a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and good corporate governance.

Victorious in Competitive Tender Process

Managing Director Harpreet Singh Malhotra expressed satisfaction with this development. He highlighted that the project was secured through a competitive tender process, indicating the company’s competitive edge and ability to win in a tough market environment. Despite the high stakes and immense potential of this new venture, the company has decided to maintain confidentiality about the financial details of the project, keeping the focus on their operational success and strategic advancement.

Opportunities and Future Prospects

The entry of Tiger Logistics into the petro sector not only augments its business portfolio but also opens up prospects for future growth. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence, showcase its diverse capabilities, and potentially attract more business from the petro sector. The logistics firm, with its newly acquired project, is now poised for a journey of growth and expansion in the petro sector.

Business India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

    © 2023 BNN
