Tiger Logistics Secures HPCL Project, Marks Strategic Entry into Petro Sector

In a significant milestone, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has announced its foray into the petro sector with a project secured from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). This development marks a strategic expansion of the company’s business operations and further strengthens its foothold in the logistics industry.

Strategic Expansion into Petro Sector

Tiger Logistics, known for its expertise in international cargo and project logistics, views the acquisition of the HPCL project as an opportunity to demonstrate its skill set and position itself for further growth within this lucrative market segment. The announcement was made through a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and good corporate governance.

Victorious in Competitive Tender Process

Managing Director Harpreet Singh Malhotra expressed satisfaction with this development. He highlighted that the project was secured through a competitive tender process, indicating the company’s competitive edge and ability to win in a tough market environment. Despite the high stakes and immense potential of this new venture, the company has decided to maintain confidentiality about the financial details of the project, keeping the focus on their operational success and strategic advancement.

Opportunities and Future Prospects

The entry of Tiger Logistics into the petro sector not only augments its business portfolio but also opens up prospects for future growth. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence, showcase its diverse capabilities, and potentially attract more business from the petro sector. The logistics firm, with its newly acquired project, is now poised for a journey of growth and expansion in the petro sector.